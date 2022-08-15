Ola's first electric car will be 'premium', could cost up to ₹50 lakh

Ola Electric broke the big news on Monday by announcing that it will bring its electric car to the market in 2024. Besides that, it also teased the car revealing the silhouette of the EV. Later talking to the media, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal further revealed that Ola's first electric car would be a premium one and it could cost up to ₹50 lakh. He further stated that Ola Electric could unveil the car to the world in physical form within a few months.

(Also Read: Ola Electric working on India's quickest electric car, launch set for 2024)

Ola aims to build a wide range of product portfolios, with the spectrum ranging between ₹one lakh and ₹50 lakh. Besides launching the premium electric car, Ola would also bring an entry-level electric car as well, which will be priced more affordably. However, details of the electric car are yet to be revealed. When it comes to sales strategy for the electric car, Ola aims to produce one million units within two-three years after launching it in 2024.

Ola Electric claimed that its upcoming electric car would have a range of 500 kilometres on a single charge. The EV maker also claimed that this car would be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just four seconds. The car will come with a claimed drag co-efficiency of just .21. To put into context, Tata Motors’ Nexon EV promises a range of 437 km on a single charge. Tata Nexon EV goes from zero to a hundred kilometres per hour in about 9.4 seconds.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The teaser image and video shown by Ola Electric hint that the EV would arrive with a coupe-like body style with pop-out door handles, a full LED lighting package and a 'fastback' style glass roof. Inside the cabin, the car is claimed to come without any steering wheel, which means it will have self-driving technology onboard.

First Published Date: