Ather 450S deliveries begin in India on World EV Day

Ather Energy has commenced deliveries of 450S in the Indian market. The image of the delivery was shared by Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy. The 450S is the most affordable electric scooter in Ather's lineup. The 450S is priced at ₹1.30 lakh ex-showroom. It competes against the Ola S1 Air in the Indian market.

Ather started accepting bookings of the 450S back in June this year. The price of the scooter complies with the FAME 2 scheme. The customers can avail further benefits from respective states' own electric vehicle policies. The design of the Ather 450S is identical to the 450X. However, there are some changes which have helped in dropping the costs.

Ather 450S comes equipped with a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that claims to offer 115 km of range on a single charge. Using home chargers, the battery pack can be charged up to 80 per cent in around six hours and 36 minutes while charging up to 100 per cent takes eight hours and 36 minutes.

The electric motor is capable of generating 7.24 bhp of peak power and 22 Nm of maximum torque. The 450S electric scooter can also run at a top speed of 90 kmph. Ather 450S offers three ride modes with the 450S which include Sport mode, Eco mode and Ride mode.

Another big difference between the 450X and the 450S is the instrument cluster. The 450S uses a new coloured LCD instrument cluster. It still comes with features such as Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. But now, it uses MapMyIndia's navigation system instead of Google Maps. Ather Energy has also added a joystick on the switch console that can be used to control the instrument cluster. Moreover, the reverse mode is simply a button. Earlier, the rider would need to swipe on the screen to get into the reverse mode.

