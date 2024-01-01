Ola Electric sells more than 30,000 electric scooters in December

Ola Electric on Monday announced that it sold 30,219 electric scooters across India in December 2023. The ride-hailing platform turned into an EV manufacturer also claimed that it captured 40 per cent market share in the Indian electric two-wheeler segment. Ola Electric further claimed that December 2023 witnessed its highest-ever monthly registrations.

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has claimed in an official release that it registered a whopping 74 per cent sales growth in December 2023, as compared to the same month a year ago. Also, the company claims to have recorded 68 per cent growth in the last quarter ending in December 2023 with 83,963 units, compared to the October-December quarter of 2022. Also, the EV manufacturer claims to have sold a total of 2.65 lakh units of electric scooters in 2023.

Ola Electric further claimed that it crossed another milestone of becoming the first company in the industry to produce 400,000 electric scooters in just two years. Speaking about the sales performance, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer of Ola Electric, said that its ‘December to Remember’ campaign was a massive success bringing thousands of customers under the EV fold. “We believe that we have continued our market leadership for yet another quarter on the back of our strong product lineup comprising the S1 Pro, S1 Air, and the S1 X+. Our ‘December to Remember’ campaign has been a massive success, bringing thousands more under the EV fold," he added.

Ola Electric currently has five different electric scooters on offer across variants and different battery options. It sells models like S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1X Plus. Priced at ₹147,499 (ex-showroom), S1 Pro is the company’s flagship premium EV scooter while S1 Air is available at ₹119,999 (ex-showroom), and it is the band's most affordable EV.

