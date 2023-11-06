Bhavish Aggarwal says something about Ola's cruise control feature. Check what

With the advent of new technologies, automakers are finding new ways of revenue. Ola Electric's CEO has posted a sarcastic post on his X account, which fuelled the speculation that the EV maker is mulling the idea of charging a subscription fee to its electric scooter owners for using the cruise control feature.

Ola Electric's co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared a post containing a video on social media platform X (Previously known as Twitter), showing a man riding an Ola Electric scooter at a constant speed and with his hands not on the handlebar. It looks as if the man was riding the scooter on cruise control hands-free. Basically, cruise control is a feature that helps the driver or rider to drive or ride a vehicle at a set speed, without using the accelerator.

The post was originally from another user on the social media platform. Aggarwal reshared it and wrote in his own post, "Thinking of charging a subscription fee for cruise control after seeing this." This fuelled speculation about a subscription fee for the cruise control feature onboard the Ola Electric scooters. In fact, the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter comes with a cruise control feature, which can be activated between 20 kmph and 80 kmph by long pressing the top right button on the left DPAD with the Cruise Control/Reverse icon on it. It can be activated in Normal, Hyper and Sports modes.

Ola Electric currently sells three different electric scooters: S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1 X. The EV manufacturer is now aiming to enter into the electric motorcycle segment as well as into the electric car market. It has already revealed four different concept electric bikes earlier this year, which are slated to launch in the market over the next few years. Also, the manufacturer plans to bring its first-ever electric car to the market in the near future.

