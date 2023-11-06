HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Plans To Charge A Subscription Fee For Cruise Control On Its Electric Scooters

Ola Electric scooter owners may have to pay a fee to use cruise control feature

With the advent of new technologies, automakers are finding new ways of revenue. Ola Electric seems to have found a new way to churn revenue. The electric vehicle manufacturing startup has hinted that it is mulling the idea of charging a subscription fee to its electric scooter owners for using the cruise control feature. However, the EV startup has not revealed how much would be the cost or when it would start levying the subscription fee.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
S1 Air
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has hinted the EV maker is mulling the idea of charging a subscription fee for the cruise control feature.
S1 Air
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has hinted the EV maker is mulling the idea of charging a subscription fee for the cruise control feature.

Ola Electric's co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has hinted through a social media post that he is thinking of charging a subscription fee for the cruise control feature. This indicates that the Ola Electric scooter owners' cost of ownership may go up in the coming days.

Watch: Ola Electric motorcycle concepts breaks cover | To launch in 2024

Aggarwal shared a post containing a video on social media platform X (Previously known as Twitter), showing a man riding an Ola Electric scooter at a constant speed, which is essentially a cruise control technology onboard the electric scooters. This allows the rider to ride the scooter at a constant speed, without holding the accelerator. Basically, cruise control is a feature that helps the driver or rider to drive or ride a vehicle at a set speed, without using the accelerator.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 Air (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Air
₹ 1.20 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto 7g Max (HT Auto photo)
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
₹ 1.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Kabira Mobility Km 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
₹ 1.12 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450X
₹ 1.13 - 1.32 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
White Carbon Motors Gt5 (HT Auto photo)
White Carbon Motors GT5
₹ 1.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare

Aggarwal wrote in his post, "Thinking of charging a subscription fee for cruise control after seeing this." This fuelled speculation about a subscription fee for the cruise control feature onboard the Ola Electric scooters.

Ola Electric currently sells three different electric scooters: S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1 X. The EV manufacturer is now aiming to enter into the electric motorcycle segment as well as into the electric car market. It has already revealed four different concept electric bikes earlier this year, which are slated to launch in the market over the next few years. Also, the manufacturer plans to bring its first-ever electric car to the market in the near future.

First Published Date: 06 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 Ola Ola S1 Pro Ola S1 Air Ola S1 X electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility Ola Electric

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
52% OFF
MKY® Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner and Smooth Design | Built in LED Light, Portable,Wet and Dry
Rs. 475 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
51% OFF
AGARO Galaxy Cordless Tyre Inflator, Portable Air Compressor, Flash Light, Power Bank, Multipurpose Use, Rechargeable, Up to 150 PSI Air Pump for Car, Bike, Foot Balls, Inflatables, Black & Red
Rs. 2,199 Rs. 4,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.