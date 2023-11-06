Ola Electric scooter owners may have to pay a fee to use cruise control feature

With the advent of new technologies, automakers are finding new ways of revenue. Ola Electric seems to have found a new way to churn revenue. The electric vehicle manufacturing startup has hinted that it is mulling the idea of charging a subscription fee to its electric scooter owners for using the cruise control feature. However, the EV startup has not revealed how much would be the cost or when it would start levying the subscription fee.

Ola Electric's co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has hinted through a social media post that he is thinking of charging a subscription fee for the cruise control feature. This indicates that the Ola Electric scooter owners' cost of ownership may go up in the coming days.

Aggarwal shared a post containing a video on social media platform X (Previously known as Twitter), showing a man riding an Ola Electric scooter at a constant speed, which is essentially a cruise control technology onboard the electric scooters. This allows the rider to ride the scooter at a constant speed, without holding the accelerator. Basically, cruise control is a feature that helps the driver or rider to drive or ride a vehicle at a set speed, without using the accelerator.

Thinking of charging a subscription fee for cruise control after seeing this 🤯😄😉 https://t.co/YCVgPEnGLd — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) November 5, 2023

Aggarwal wrote in his post, "Thinking of charging a subscription fee for cruise control after seeing this." This fuelled speculation about a subscription fee for the cruise control feature onboard the Ola Electric scooters.

Ola Electric currently sells three different electric scooters: S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1 X. The EV manufacturer is now aiming to enter into the electric motorcycle segment as well as into the electric car market. It has already revealed four different concept electric bikes earlier this year, which are slated to launch in the market over the next few years. Also, the manufacturer plans to bring its first-ever electric car to the market in the near future.

