HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Car: Five Key Factors To Note

Ola Electric car: Five key factors to note

Ola Electric car is being touted as the quickest electric vehicle and promises to take four-wheeled mobility to the masses.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 16 Aug 2022, 10:12 AM
Ola Electric provided yet another glimpse at what would be its first-ever electric car.
Ola Electric provided yet another glimpse at what would be its first-ever electric car.
Ola Electric provided yet another glimpse at what would be its first-ever electric car.
Ola Electric provided yet another glimpse at what would be its first-ever electric car.

Ola Electric has confirmed that it is working on an electric car model, one that could potentially take battery-powered vehicles to the masses. Ola Electric had launched its S1 Pro electric scooter in the country last year and has big ambitions to take on local and global players competing in the Indian automotive space.

Ola Electric sold 70,000 units of its S1 Pro scooter in the first seven months since launch and has a stated objective of manufacturing 10 million units of e-scooters and a million units of its electric car each year from its facility near Bengaluru, once it is functioning at full capacity. And while there have been quality-related concerns over its electric scooters in the past, the company continues to back its claim of offering world-class products to the Indian audience. “We will have cars at the entry price. Global automakers think Indian market is not ready for world-class tech and sell their hand-me-down tech. We need to change this," Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO at Ola Electric, proclaimed.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

As such, the Ola Electric car may potentially take battery-powered mobility options to the masses even if many experts warn that manufacturing, selling and servicing cars is far more complex than two-wheelers.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Here are five key factors of note about the Ola Electric car:

What:

The Ola Electric car has not yet been given an official name but the company claims that it would be the quickest EV (electric vehicle( on Indian roads, once launched. Aggarwal announced that the EV would be able to hit 100 kmph in four seconds, have a drag coefficient of less than 0.21 cdr, feature an all-glass roof and allow keyless operation.

When:

Ola Electric is looking at a 2024 launch timeline for its electric car.

Where:

The Ola Electric car would be manufactured at the FutureFactory near Bengaluru, the same facility where the S1 Pro and S1 electric scooters are being manufactured. As mentioned previously, the company expects to manufacture 10 million units of electric scooters and a million units of electric cars each year once the facility operates at full potential. No timeline, however, has been provided for this.

Why:

According to Aggarwal, the penetration of cars among Indians is quite low and that there is potential for a big spurt. But he adds that increase in adoption of conventional cars would lead to a significant rise in air pollution levels which are already at toxic levels in many cities here. As such, Ola Electric wants to take electric mobility options to the masses.

How much:

While it may still be quite early to guess the price range of Ola Electric car, the idea of taking it to the masses would necessitate the need to keep check on prices. Speaking to members of the press, Aggarwal said upcoming products would have a wide price range of anywhere between 1 lakh and 50 lakh. 

 

First Published Date: 16 Aug 2022, 10:12 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Ola Bhavish Aggarwal Electric vehicle EV electric car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day
This upcoming Bajaj and Triumph motorcycle, which is likely to rival Royal Enfield bikes, was recently spotted testing in United Kingdom. (Photo courtesy: MCN)
Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ola S1 electric scooter: Key facts
Ola S1 electric scooter: Key facts
What you see is what you'll get: Anand Mahindra on upcoming 5 electric SUVs
What you see is what you'll get: Anand Mahindra on upcoming 5 electric SUVs
Ola Electric car: Five key factors to note
Ola Electric car: Five key factors to note
Delhi govt launches training program for 50 women cab drivers
Delhi govt launches training program for 50 women cab drivers
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV interior teased, launch on October 16
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV interior teased, launch on October 16

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city