Ola Electric car: Five key factors to note

Ola Electric car is being touted as the quickest electric vehicle and promises to take four-wheeled mobility to the masses.

Ola Electric has confirmed that it is working on an electric car model, one that could potentially take battery-powered vehicles to the masses. Ola Electric had launched its S1 Pro electric scooter in the country last year and has big ambitions to take on local and global players competing in the Indian automotive space.

Ola Electric sold 70,000 units of its S1 Pro scooter in the first seven months since launch and has a stated objective of manufacturing 10 million units of e-scooters and a million units of its electric car each year from its facility near Bengaluru, once it is functioning at full capacity. And while there have been quality-related concerns over its electric scooters in the past, the company continues to back its claim of offering world-class products to the Indian audience. “We will have cars at the entry price. Global automakers think Indian market is not ready for world-class tech and sell their hand-me-down tech. We need to change this," Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO at Ola Electric, proclaimed.

As such, the Ola Electric car may potentially take battery-powered mobility options to the masses even if many experts warn that manufacturing, selling and servicing cars is far more complex than two-wheelers.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Here are five key factors of note about the Ola Electric car:

What:

The Ola Electric car has not yet been given an official name but the company claims that it would be the quickest EV (electric vehicle( on Indian roads, once launched. Aggarwal announced that the EV would be able to hit 100 kmph in four seconds, have a drag coefficient of less than 0.21 cdr, feature an all-glass roof and allow keyless operation.

When:

Ola Electric is looking at a 2024 launch timeline for its electric car.

Where:

The Ola Electric car would be manufactured at the FutureFactory near Bengaluru, the same facility where the S1 Pro and S1 electric scooters are being manufactured. As mentioned previously, the company expects to manufacture 10 million units of electric scooters and a million units of electric cars each year once the facility operates at full potential. No timeline, however, has been provided for this.

Why:

According to Aggarwal, the penetration of cars among Indians is quite low and that there is potential for a big spurt. But he adds that increase in adoption of conventional cars would lead to a significant rise in air pollution levels which are already at toxic levels in many cities here. As such, Ola Electric wants to take electric mobility options to the masses.

How much:

While it may still be quite early to guess the price range of Ola Electric car, the idea of taking it to the masses would necessitate the need to keep check on prices. Speaking to members of the press, Aggarwal said upcoming products would have a wide price range of anywhere between ₹1 lakh and ₹50 lakh.

First Published Date: