Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola's New Electric Motorcycles To Be Showcased At Motogp Bharat 2023

Ola's new electric motorcycles to be showcased at MotoGP Bharat 2023

Ola Electric will be showcasing its new concept electric motorcycles at the MotoGP Bharat 2023. The Diamondhead, Adventure, Cruiser and Roadster are to be showcased at the company’s stall at the Fanzone. It is expected that at least one electric motorcycle will be launched in the Indian market by the end of 2024.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 21 Sep 2023, 16:56 PM
Follow us on:
Ola Diamondhead will be the flagship motorcycle from the brand when it launches.
First Published Date: 21 Sep 2023, 16:56 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Ola Diamondhead electric vehicles EV
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS