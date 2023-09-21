Ola's new electric motorcycles to be showcased at MotoGP Bharat 2023

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ola Electric will be showcasing its new concept electric motorcycles at the MotoGP Bharat 2023. The Diamondhead, Adventure, Cruiser and Roadster are to be showcased at the company’s stall at the Fanzone. It is expected that at least one electric motorcycle will be launched in the Indian market by the end of 2024.