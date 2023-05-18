Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is one of the last old-school motorcycles

The Bullet 350 has been on sale since 1995
Royal Enfield introduced the UCE engine in 2011. Before that the brand was using CI engines
A new -generation of Bullet 350 will soon be launched which will be all-new but will retain the iconic design of the Bullet 350.
The current Bullet 350 is powered by a 346 cc, long-stroke engine.
It produces 19.1 bhp at 5250 rpm and a peak torque output of 28 Nm at 4000 rpm
The gearbox is a 5-speed unit
The engine now comes with fuel injection and electric starter
The Bullet 350 is still a retro motorcycle with halogen lighting and basic features
The single-piece seat is comfortable and so is the riding triangle