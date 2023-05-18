Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is one of the last old-school motorcycles

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 18, 2023

The Bullet 350 has been on sale since 1995

Royal Enfield introduced the UCE engine in 2011. Before that the brand was using CI engines

A new -generation of Bullet 350 will soon be launched which will be all-new but will retain the iconic design of the Bullet 350.

The current Bullet 350 is powered by a 346 cc, long-stroke engine.

It produces 19.1 bhp at 5250 rpm and a peak torque output of 28 Nm at 4000 rpm

The gearbox is a 5-speed unit

The engine now comes with fuel injection and electric starter

The Bullet 350 is still a retro motorcycle with halogen lighting and basic features

The single-piece seat is comfortable and so is the riding triangle
To read a quick review of Royal Enfield Classic 350
Click Here