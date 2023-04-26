Okinawa Praise range gets advanced technology and improved ergonomics

Okinawa Autotech has announced that it has updated the Praise Pro and iPraise Plus electric scooters with advanced technologies and improved ergonomics. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has said that the Praise Pro and iPraise Plus now come with a 40 mm chassis that ensures better foot space for the riders. Also, the improved ergonomics ensure a more comfortable riding experience. These two electric scooters claim to offer a premium riding experience with the CAN-compatible powertrain and fully digital coloured speedometer.

Speaking about the updated Praise Pro and iPraise Plus, the EV manufacturer has stated that the deliveries of the scooters have commenced already. They claim to come equipped with the AIS-156 Amendment 3 battery pack, which is more efficient. Also, both scooters are now available in eight different new colour options.

Interested customers can book these two Okinawa electric scooters online from the website or from their nearest dealerships as well. Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder of Okinawa Autotech, said that the new Praise platform comes in the direction of upgrading its entire product portfolio with best-in-class technologies.

He also stated that the update had been introduced to the Praise platform after getting into a joint venture with Tacita and setting up the company's first global R&D centre in Europe. "At Okinawa, we have always been focusing on customer satisfaction. We give highest priority to the feedback that we receive from our customers and incorporate improvements in our products accordingly. After getting into a joint venture with Tacita and setting up our first global R&D centre in Europe, we have decided to upgrade our entire product range with best-in-class technologies. The new Praise platform is our first offering in that direction. The e-scooter now comes with a new platform with improved ergonomics for better riding position that provides additional comfort to the riders. I am sure that our continuous efforts to develop the electric mobility ecosystem will help us achieve our vision of a sustainable future," he said.

