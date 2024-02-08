MG Motor ties up with India's first off-grid solar EV charging service provider

MG Motor has roped in yet another EV charging service provider. BatX Energies, based out of India, is the first company to offer solar power off the grid to charge electric cars. These EV charging stations can operate independently, without relying on external electricity sources. One such off-grid solar EV charging station was inaugurated today (February 8) at an event organised at IIT Delhi. These charging stations will be able to cater to both electric four-wheelers and two-wheelers.

BatX Energies joins a long list of EV charging service providers like Tata Power, Delta Electronics and Fortum to offer charging infrastructure for electric cars from MG Motors. However, it is unique in its own way since it does not use electricity from any grid. Instead, it stores energy at the charging hubs and offers to EVs plugged in.

BatX Energies use second-life battery storage system, which was developed by the startup supported by Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation, in partnership with MG Motors. The second-life battery storage system offers power starting at 20kWh and scalable up to 100kWh, supported by 6.6kW of solar power. The BatX Energies' off-grid solar EV charging stations can generate about 40kWh daily, which is roughly equal to 40 units.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 100 Kmph 230 km ₹ 7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago EV 19.2 to 24 kWh 120 Kmph 315 km ₹ 8.49 - 11.79 Lakh Compare View Offers UPCOMING Vayve Mobility EVA 14 Kwh 70 kmph 250 km ₹ 7 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 160 Kmph 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs View Details MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh 140 Kmph 419 Km ₹ 21 - 24.18 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc Multiple Both ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The second-life battery storage system aims to minimise reliance on traditional electricity sources and reduce carbon emissions. Vikrant Singh, Co-founder and CTO at BatX Energies said, “We are excited to introduce India's first off-grid, solar-powered charging station using second-life MG EV batteries in collaboration with MG Motor India. This marks a crucial step in sustainable mobility, showcasing innovation and our commitment to reducing carbon emissions." Speaking on the new tie-up, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director at MG Motor India, said, "We believe that by championing the principles of the circular economy and harnessing the potential of repurposing used batteries will create a positive impact on the environment. And this collaboration with BatX Energies aligns with our vision to create a greener future for the society."

MG Motor offers electric cars like the ZS EV and Comet EV in India, with aim to introduce more in coming years. To cater to its expanding EV customer base, the carmaker is also adding on to India's EV charging network itself. It currently has around 15,000 EV charging points across India.

First Published Date: