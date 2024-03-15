MG Excelor EV nameplate trademarked, will be brand's 3rd EV after ZS EV & Comet

MG Motor India currently has two electric vehicles in the Indian market. There is the Comet EV and the ZS EV. Now, it seems like the company is preparing to launch another EV in the Indian market as they have just filed a trademark for ‘Excelor EV’. As of now, no details of the electric vehicle have been revealed. In fact, filing a trademark does not mean that the launch of a new vehicle is confirmed.

However, MG did file a design patent last year for Baojun Yep which is a small electric SUV that shares its platform with the Comet EV. MG uses its Global Small Electric Vehicle platform (GSEV) for both vehicles. Baojun Yep Plus is a 5-door version of the Yep which gets a 3-door body style. There is a possibility that MG might call their version of Baojun Yep, the Excelor EV. However, we will have to wait for the brand's official announcement.

The brand recently updated the Comet EV with fast charging support. The new fast charging feature is available on the MG Comet EV’s new Excite FC and Exclusive FC variants. The Comet EV Excite FC is priced at ₹8.24 lakh, while the Exclusive FC trim is priced at ₹9.14 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The new FC variants sit above the Executive, Excite and Exclusive variant nomenclature, which replaces the previous Push, Play and Pace.

The new 7.4 kW AC fast charging option brings the charging time on the MG Comet to under 3.5 hours (0-100 per cent), as against 7 hours on a 3.3 kW AC charger. The range remains the same at 230 km on a single charge from the 17.3 kWh battery pack. The new fast-charging variants also get new features including rear disc brakes, electronic parking brake, ESC, hill-hold control, electrically foldable rearview mirrors finished in the body colour and a creep mode.

