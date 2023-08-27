HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Cyberster's Specs Revealed, Promises 528 Bhp And 0 100 Kmph In 3.2 Seconds

MG Cyberster's specs revealed, promises 528 bhp and 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds

MG Cyberster has been making headlines since 2021 when the British car manufacturer first unveiled the pure electric roadster in concept form. The production version of the MG EV broke cover earlier this year at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Now, the automaker has revealed the technical specifications of the upcoming electric roadster. The EV is slated to go on sale next year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Aug 2023, 13:19 PM
MG Cyberster is a pure electric roadster that promises a 519 km range on a single charge.
MG Cyberster is a pure electric roadster that promises a 519 km range on a single charge.

MG has revealed that the upcoming two-seater electric roadster will be powered by dual electric motors, with each powering one axle and channelling power to all the wheels. The EV claims to come promising 528 bhp of peak power and 725 Nm maximum torque. Also, it will be able to sprint to 100 kmph from a standstill position in 3.2 seconds, revealed the automaker. The energy for the MG Cyberster will be generated by a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that can offer a range of up to 570 km on a single charge.

The open-top sportscar with scissor doors will come weighing 1,984 kg, which is quite heavy considering the Cyberster is an electric car. The Cyberster will arrive measuring 4,533 mm in length, 1,912 mm in width, and 1,328 mm in height. Also, the upcoming MG Cyberster claims to come with a wheelbase of 2,689 mm.

MG also intends to introduce a slightly lightweight version of the Cyberster which will come with a rear-wheel drive configuration. This derivative of the EV will get a single motor churning out over 295 bhp of peak power and the energy source for this will be a smaller 64 kWh battery pack. The RWD variant of the Cyberster will offer a 519 km range on a single charge.

Speaking about other specifications of the upcoming electric sportscar, it will have Brembo brakes with four-piston fixed callipers and a highly rigid rollbar. Inside the cockpit, it will have a Bose audio system and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip-powered touchscreen infotainment system that will benefit from the Unreal Engine 4.0 graphics.

First Published Date: 27 Aug 2023, 13:19 PM IST
TAGS: MG MG MG Motor MG Cyberster electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility sportscar

