World Environment Week: Get Matter Aera e-bike with benefits up to 50,000

Electric vehicle maker Matter on Tuesday announced that the Aera electric geared motorcycle is being offered with benefits up to ₹50,000 during the World Environment Week. The offer includes price benefit worth ₹30,000 and a complimentary Matter Care package worth ₹20,000. It will be valid until June 5, i.e., the World Environment Day.
During the period, customers can also book their Aera electric bikes by paying a nominal token amount of ₹999.