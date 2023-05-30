Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles World Environment Week: Get Matter Aera E Bike With Benefits Up To 50,000

World Environment Week: Get Matter Aera e-bike with benefits up to 50,000

Electric vehicle maker Matter on Tuesday announced that the Aera electric geared motorcycle is being offered with benefits up to 50,000 during the World Environment Week. The offer includes price benefit worth 30,000 and a complimentary Matter Care package worth 20,000. It will be valid until June 5, i.e., the World Environment Day.

By: HT Auto Desk
Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 30 May 2023, 16:27 PM
Follow us on:
Matter Aera

During the period, customers can also book their Aera electric bikes by paying a nominal token amount of 999.

First Published Date: 30 May 2023, 16:27 PM IST
TAGS: Matter Aera electric bike
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS