Save up to 5,000 on Matter Aera electric bike with early bird offers

Published May 16, 2023

Matter has announced a special early bird offer for the first few pre-bookings of Aera

First  9,999 customers will get a benefit of 5,000 on purchase

They will be able to pre-book the bike for just 1,999

From 10,000 to 29,999 pre-bookings, customers will get benefit of 2,500

They will be able to book for a token amount of 2,999

Bookings from 30,000 onwards will be done on token amount of 3,999

There will be no additional discount for those who book later

 The pre-booking amount will be fully refundable in case of cancellation

 Bookings will open from May 17 in 25 cities and districts
