Save up to 5,000 on Matter Aera electric bike with early bird offers

Matter has announced a special early bird offer for the first few pre-bookings of Aera
First 9,999 customers will get a benefit of ₹5,000 on purchase
They will be able to pre-book the bike for just ₹1,999
From 10,000 to 29,999 pre-bookings, customers will get benefit of ₹2,500
They will be able to book for a token amount of ₹2,999
Bookings from 30,000 onwards will be done on token amount of ₹3,999
There will be no additional discount for those who book later
The pre-booking amount will be fully refundable in case of cancellation
Bookings will open from May 17 in 25 cities and districts