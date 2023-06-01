Copyright © HT Media Limited
This electric bike's price in India is hiked by 30,000 from June. See why

Ahmedabad-based start-up Matter will increase price of its electric motorcycle Aera by 30,000 after the Centre reduced benefits under the FAME II EV subsidy scheme from this month. Matter Aera e-motorcycle, which was launched in India in March at a price of 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom) will see its cost go up by around 20 per cent from June 6. Until then, the EV startup is offering benefits to its customers who book the electric bike before June 6.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 01 Jun 2023, 11:42 AM
Matter has launched Aera as the country's first geared electric bike with four-speed hyper-shift gears. It is claimed to accelerate 0 to 60 kmph in under six seconds.

According to the latest hike, Matter Aera prices will start from 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go up to 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Matter had launched the Aera electric motorcycle in two variants, called 5000 and 5000+. The price of the top-end 5000+ variant was 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom). However, if booked before June 6, one will be able to get benefits of up to 50,000.

Bookings are underway for Matter Aero in 25 cities across India including Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR and Kolkata.

The decision to increase the price of the electric motorcycle within two months of its launch is due to Centre's decision to reduce benefits under the FAME II EV subsidy scheme. The FAME II scheme used to offer 40 per cent incentives for those buying an electric vehicle. It has been revised to just 15 per cent from today.

Matter is one of the electric two-wheeler manufacturers who have announced price hike after the Centre's decision. Among others, Ola Electric has already revealed the new price list for its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters.

Matter Aera is the country's first geared electric bike with four-speed hyper-shift gears, and is claimed to accelerate 0 to 60 kmph in under six seconds. It is claimed to come with a mileage of 25 paise per km. It sources power from a liquid-cooled battery and powertrain that helps in heat management. The bike offers 125 km of range on single charge. It boasts of Internet-enabled connected technologies and a 7-inch touchscreen.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2023, 11:42 AM IST
