Man buys Ather electric scooter in Jaipur paying whole amount with 10 coins

A man in Jaipur has reportedly purchased an Ather 450 series electric scooter by paying the whole amount for the EV with 10 coins, Tarun Mehta, CEO of Ather Energy has posted on his social media account. However, he didn't reveal which 450 series model the man purchased.

Ather Energy currently sells three different electric scooters under its 450 series, which are 450S, 450X and 450 Apex. The Ather 450S is available at a starting price of 109,999 (ex-showroom), while the 450X and 450 Apex models are available at starting prices of 137,999 and 188,999 (ex-showroom), respectively.

