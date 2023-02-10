Mahindra XUV400 EV Formula Edition unveiled

Mahindra XUV400 is the latest electric SUV in the country and while it was officially launched earlier in the year and managed to secure over 10,000 bookings in quick time, a special Formula Edition of Mahindra XUV400 was recently unveiled as well on the sidelines of the upcoming Formula E India debut.

Formula E, the all-electric equivalent of Formula One, makes its India debut on Saturday with the race on the street circuit of Hyderabad. Mahindra Racing is the only Indian team in the fray, besides being one of the oldest since the race season first began in 2011. While the focus would be on how the two Mahindra electric race cars perform on the circuit this Saturday, the spotlight is also on Mahindra’s thrust on the Indian EV market. The XUV400, the electric version of the XUV300, therefore carries the weight of mammoth expectations for the company.

The XUV400 Formula E Edition essentially boasts of cosmetic additions only and gets a special livery ‘inspired by racing spirit’, says the company. The special model otherwise continues to have the same specs as the model for sale in the market.

XUV400 - Specs and price Battery size MIDC range Charger Option Price XUV400 EC 34.5 kWh 375 kms 3.3 kW ₹ 15.99 lakh 7.2 kW ₹ 16.49 lakh XUV400 EL 39.4 kWh 456 kms 7.2 kW ₹ 18.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV400 is offered with two battery pack options - 34.5 kWh and 39.5 kWh. The electric motor on the EV helps it produce 150 hp and offers 210 Nm of torque. The Mahindra XUV400 also goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. The larger battery pack also offers a claimed range of 456 kms while the more affordable variant offers around 375 kms per charge.

The rival to the Mahindra XUV400 is the Tata Nexon EV. It is being sold in two versions, there is Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max. The price of Nexon EV starts at ₹14.49 lakh and goes up to ₹17.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. There is also an upcoming compact electric vehicle from MG which is slated to launch this year.

