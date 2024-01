Mahindra recently launched the XUV400 Pro in the Indian market but it seems like they are just getting started with electric vehicles. Back in 2023, Mahindra showcased XUV.e9 and BE.05 electric SUVs showcased in India for the first time. Now, the homegrown manufacturer has filed for a design patent for the XUV.e9 which reveals what the new electric SUV might end up looking like once it hits showroom floors.