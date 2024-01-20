Mahindra XUV.e8 spotted ahead of December 2024 launch

Mahindra recently launched the XUV400 Pro in the Indian market. But that is now where they are stopping, the brand has several new electric cars planned for the Indian market. The test mule of the upcoming XUV.e8 which can be considered as an electric version of the XUV700 has been spotted in Mahindra's manufacturing plant.

From the image, we can make out that it looks quite similar to the XUV.e8 prototype that Mahindra showcased. But the alloy wheels on the vehicle are new, the design might have been changed to make the vehicle more aerodynamic. The rear of the SUV is not visible in the image. However, it is the front where most of the changes are. As can be seen, the bumper has been entirely redesigned. There is a new air dam and holes for the headlamps that will now stack vertically.

The XUV.e8 will be the first electric vehicle based on the new INGLO platform. It will measure 4,740 mm, 1,900 mm and 1,760 mm in length, width and height. The wheelbase will stand at 2,762 mm. Mahindra XUV.e8 is supposed to launch in December 2024.

A look at the dashboard of the new XUV.e9. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/CarSauce)

INGLO is a scalable platform that can underpin a vehicle that is between 4.3 metres and 5 metres. Mahindra has positioned the wheels on the corners while the floorboard consists of the battery pack. The floor will be flat which means the three occupants on the rear bench should be able to travel comfortably.

The platform supports two types of battery packs - Blade and Prismatic. The battery pack themselves will have a capacity of between 60-80 kWh. It will be capable of fast charging at a rate of 175 kW. Moreover, the battery can be fast charged up to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes. Mahindra would also offer Vehicle To Load (V2L) functionality which means that the electric vehicles would be able to share their charge with other electrical appliances or even electric vehicles.

