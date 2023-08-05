Mahindra Thar EV Concept to debut on 15th August

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra and Mahindra have teased an electric version of the Thar. It will be called Thar.e and will make its debut in concept form on 15th August in Cape Town, South Africa where the Mahindra is hosting an event called ‘Futurescape’ where the manufacturer will be showcasing a global tractor platform and a pick-up truck concept as well.