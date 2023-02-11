Mahindra showcases BE Rall-E electric SUV, the new off-roader concept from brand

Mahindra and Mahindra's new Born Electric SUVs were showcased for the very first time last year. Now, the concepts have made their India debut on the eve of Formula E which is taking place in Hyderabad. However, this time Mahindra showcased a new electric SUV called BE Rall-E which was not showcased last year. The BE Rall-E is based on the BE.05 electric SUV that was first revealed last year.

In terms of changes, the BE Rall-E gets a bright yellow paint scheme and outside rearview mirrors finished in piano black. The electric SUV gets rugged-looking front and rear bumper and chunky wheel arches. There is a split headlamp design with a LED Daytime Running Lamp above and the main headlamp unit being a circular LED. To add to the off-road look there are orange tow hooks in the front as well as the rear.

There is a roof rack placed on which the spare tyre is mounted. Speaking of tyres, there are all-terrain tyres and they are wrapped around 16-inches steel rims because they are better for off-roading. The ground clearance seems high enough to tackle off-road terrains. The overall side profile of the electric SUV is of a coupe and the door handles sit flush with the bodywork. At the rear, there is a slim LED light bar which integrates the tail lamps.

BE Rall-E is based on the INGLO platform.

The new electric SUVs from Mahindra are based on the INGLO platform that has been developed with Volkswagen Group's MEB platform. It is essentially an electric skateboard platform in which the four wheels are placed in the corners and the floorboard serves as a place for the batteries. Many automobile makers are slowly adopting this type of platform for their electric vehicles. This is because it helps in maximising cabin space with a proper location for the batteries. Moreover, the platform can be altered to manufacture products of different sizes.

