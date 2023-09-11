Mahindra offers discounts of up to 1.25 lakh on XUV400 electric SUV

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering a massive ₹1.25 lakh discount on the only electric vehicle it has on offer in India. The XUV400 electric SUV can be bought under ₹15 lakh in September if one avails the benefit. The Mahindra EV, which is expected to get a facelift version soon, was launched in India in January this year. It comes with official range of up to 456 kms on a single charge. The electric car is the arch rival of EVs like Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV.

The massive discount offered on the Mahindra XUV400 is the second time the carmaker is offering in two months. The benefits include only cash discount. Mahindra is not offering any other benefits like free accessories. The discount on the XUV400 will be valid till the end of this month and will be applicable on the variants without Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

The XUV400 is available in two variants - EC and EL. The EC variant draws power from a 34.5 kWh battery pack which promises to offer a range of 375 kms (MIDC) on a single charge. The EL variant of the electric SUV comes with a larger 39.4 kWh battery pack. The XUV400 top-variant comes with a range if 456 kms (MIDC) without the need to plug it in. The carmaker offers both variants with 7.2 kW AC charger. The entry-level EC variant also comes with a 3.3 kW charger.

Mahindra XUV400 is powered by an electric motor mounted on the front axle. It can churn out 148 bhp of maximum power and 310 Nm of peak torque. The electric vehicle can sprint 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds.

Watch: Mahindra XUV400: Key things you should know

Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV also comes loaded with features. It offers a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AdrenoX UX, connected car technology, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and compatibility with OTA updates.

Mahindra has been a little late to the electric SUV game. Though it offers more than 450 kms, the XUV400 has not seen as much success as the Tata Nexon EV. However, Mahindra plans to step up its EV game with a number of electric SUVs lineup for launch in coming years. Recently, the carmaker was seen testing at least three upcoming electric vehicle last weekend.

Mahindra also showcased the concept version of the Thar. e electric SUV in South Africa last month. Its production version will take more time and the launch is expected to take place in a few more years.

