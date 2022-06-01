Mahindra electric SUV range to break cover on August 15

Mahindra has confirmed that it will roll out its range of Born EV SUVs later this year on August 15th. The brand made the latest announcement while sharing the production details of the upcoming 2022 Scorpio N.

As part of the Born EV range, the company has confirmed in the past that it plans to introduce nine new vehicles in the country by 2026. In addition to that, the XUV-maker has also confirmed that it plans to introduce the electric version of the XUV300 SUV in India, as early as first quarter of 2023. “We will be launching the electric version of XUV 300, which we hope to have in the first quarter of the next calendar year," said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director at M&M, said at a press conference. The homegrown automaker has also teased three new electric SUV concepts earlier this year.

The upcoming XUV300 electric SUV was previously showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, apart from that the brand had also displayed the electric KUV at the same event.

The XUV300 electric or eXUV300 will span around 4.2 meters in length and won't be a sub-four meter vehicle. That directly indicates that this car won't be eligible for a range of incentives which are usually reserved only for sub-four meter electric vehicles.

Currently, Tata has been ruling the roost with its Nexon EV SUV which has been garnering strong sales. The XUV300 electric will most likely emerge out as its first direct rival and may cost somewhere in the range of ₹12-15 lakh (ex-showroom). More details will unfold later this year.

