LML to open 50 dealerships across India ahead of Star electric scooter launch

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer LML is gearing up for the launch of its first electric scooter Star in India. Ahead of the launch, the EV maker has announced that it will set up as many as 50 dealerships across India to be ready for its upcoming models. During the Auto Expo 2023, LML had revealed that the Star electric scooter, which will be the first model from the manufacturer since its rebirth, will be launched in the second half of this year. LML has already started accepting bookings of the Star.

The upcoming LML dealerships are going to be part of the company's first phase of expansion. The dealerships have been planned on the Dealer Owned Dealer Operated (DODO) model which will make the dealer responsible both as an owner as well as an operator of experience centres of the EV maker. Yogesh Bhatia, Managing Director and CEO at LML, said, “The EV Industry has witnessed tremendous growth and will definitely continue to boom in the future as well. Electric vehicles (EVs) are one such ecologically friendly choice that prevents climate change and we at LML are driven to accelerate the process of the EV revolution by onboarding the right dealers who hold a futuristic vision of making EVs mainstream in India."

LML calls Star ‘a mid-maxi scooter’. The electric scooter looks quite futuristic with a dual-tone theme of black and white along with red accents. It will come with LED projector headlamp along with LED Daytime Running Lamps. The scooter would also come with a 360-degree camera, haptic feedback and LED lighting.

LML Star comes with many unique features that differentiate it from the other electric scooters that are currently on sale in the Indian market. It gets customisable screen right behind the front apron. It will also offer wireless charging, ambient lighting and a digital screen. Other features on offer will be tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold assist, reverse mode and ABS. The electric scooter will also offer decent storage under the seat while the removable battery pack will be placed in the footboard which helps in lowering the centre of gravity.

LML is yet to reveal details about the size and specs of the battery. There is no details on what sort of range the LM Star will offer. More details about the scooter are expected to be revealed in the coming months leading to the official launch.

