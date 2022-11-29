LML to open 100 showrooms across India in next two years

Two-wheeler manufacturer LML on Tuesday announced that it would introduce a 100-strong dealership network across India by FY2024-25. The company also said that it aims to expand the dealership network in a phased manner. Also, it has claimed that the company plans to launch standardized outlets for the upcoming dealerships that will focus on technology-enabled customer relationship management and sales management framework to strengthen its customer value and trust. Introducing the 100-strong dealership network is a part of the phase one expansion strategy.

Speaking about the company's dealership expansion strategy, Yogesh Bhatia, MD and CEO of LML, said that the e-mobility revolution has received unprecedented support from the Indian government, and LML is driven to accelerate the adoption of EVs across different parts of the country. "Our team is extensively working to onboard the right dealers who hold a futuristic vision of taking EVs mainstream in India," he further added.

Speaking about its product, the iconic two-wheeler brand has not yet disclosed the pricing and other details of the LML Star. However, interested buyers can reserve their electric scooters by visiting the automaker's official website. The company has claimed that the upcoming LML Star e-scooter will offer an effortless commuting experience. The electric scooter is claimed to come with LED lights, a 360-degree camera and haptic feedback. Also, it claims the scooter will come with a sporty stance, adjustable seating position, interactive digital display, and a photosensitive headlamp, along with an agile and bulky structure.

Besides the LML Star electric scooter, the company is also planning to launch at least two more products in near future. One of them will be LML Orion, an electric hyperbike. It is aimed to offer the buyers a light and agile city riding experience. The other model will be Moonshot, which is expected to be an electric adventure motorcycle. The automaker is yet to reveal details about it but promised it would offer an extraordinary riding experience to the riders.

