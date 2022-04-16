LML to make comeback with three electric models in September, eyes exports too

LML's first product will be E-Hyperbike which will be displayed alongside other EVs this September.LML will manufacture its EVs in India, and will also export to the markets like the US and Europe.

LML is all-geared up to mark its return in the Indian market. And the iconic brand's reincarnation will an ‘all-electric’ affair. In a recent interaction, Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, CEO of LML Electric, opened up about the plans for the company's EV onslaught. And how things are looking up after their recent partnership with eROCKIT Germany. Should Ola, Ather, Okinawa, etc. be concerned?

Three new EVs:

The brand communicated that it will unveil three new products in the Indian market on September 29th, which is also LML's 50th anniversary. Its initial product lineup will include E-Hyperbike, E-Bike, and an electric scooter which will be its third product. While these products will only be introduced in September, the official launch will take place in the following months.

The manufacturing followed by deliveries of the E-Bike and E-Hyperbike will start from February/March 2023, while the electric scooter will start rolling out from the production line around August/September next year.

Bhatia added that these EVs will come with some very unique features but refused to throw more light on the matter. “Our legal team has already applied for patents on some of the very unique features our products will come with. This way we can ensure that we can protect these features once we are ready to display these products to the consumers," Bhatia added. He also promised that the new LML models will come with some features which are yet to be added to any of the EVs around the world yet.

100% made in India:

On being asked how much of these products will be localised the company informed that these products will be ‘100% made in India’. The brand will import nothing from outside markets. “We clearly do not want to be like other manufacturers that simply assemble parts and stamp the made in India logo on the products. LML will do things differently. We will not just produce the products 100% in India, but will also export these to the markets outside," said Bhatia. “Initially, we will focus on markets like the US and Europe, and gradually we will also add more regions to our reach. These products will be truly world-class," Bhatia added.

To address range anxiety:

While Bhatia didn't clearly state what battery technology will be used, he highlighted that with these new EVs, LML will be going all-in to address the range anxiety issue. There is a possibility that these models may use battery-swapping technology which isn't quite as common in electric vehicles currently.

Needless to say, LML sure has bold plans for the Indian market. And it will be quite interesting to see how competitively the brand positions its products, especially around the stiffening competition with other players such as Ola, Ather, and Okinawa. The company, though added, that it is not here to compete with the rivals directly but to first distinguish itself from the hoard with its set of premium and smart EVs.

