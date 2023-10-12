Kia unveils EV5 electric SUV, reveals EV3 and EV4 concepts

Kia celebrated its first global EV day event by unveiling three electric vehicles, including the production EV5 electric SUV. The other two models uncovered by the South Korean auto giant are in their concept forms. These include the EV3 electric SUV and EV4 electric sedan. The automaker claimed that all these three electric cars showcased at the event will join its global EV lineup in future and will play crucial roles in achieving an annual sales target of 10 lakh electric vehicles by 2026 and increase it to 16 lakh units per year by 2030.