Kia unveils EV5 electric SUV, reveals EV3 and EV4 concepts

Kia celebrated its first global EV day event by unveiling three electric vehicles, including the production EV5 electric SUV. The other two models uncovered by the South Korean auto giant are in their concept forms. These include the EV3 electric SUV and EV4 electric sedan. The automaker claimed that all these three electric cars showcased at the event will join its global EV lineup in future and will play crucial roles in achieving an annual sales target of 10 lakh electric vehicles by 2026 and increase it to 16 lakh units per year by 2030.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Oct 2023, 13:24 PM
The Kia EV5 electric SUV has been accompanied by the concept versions of the Kia EV3 SUV and EV4 sedan at the global EV Day event.

Kia introduced the EV6 electric SUV in several markets globally earlier this year. Also, the flagship EV9 SUV was showcased in concept form at the Auto Expo 2023 earlier this year in India. The all-new Kia EV5 comes following the same design philosophy and looks like a shorter version of the EV9. However, there are significant distinct design elements of the SUV that set it apart from the flagship electric SUV.

