Kia unveils EV5 electric SUV, reveals EV3 and EV4 concepts

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kia celebrated its first global EV day event by unveiling three electric vehicles, including the production EV5 electric SUV. The other two models uncovered by the South Korean auto giant are in their concept forms. These include the EV3 electric SUV and EV4 electric sedan. The automaker claimed that all these three electric cars showcased at the event will join its global EV lineup in future and will play crucial roles in achieving an annual sales target of 10 lakh electric vehicles by 2026 and increase it to 16 lakh units per year by 2030.
Kia introduced the EV6 electric SUV in several markets globally earlier this year. Also, the flagship EV9 SUV was showcased in concept form at the Auto Expo 2023 earlier this year in India. The all-new Kia EV5 comes following the same design philosophy and looks like a shorter version of the EV9. However, there are significant distinct design elements of the SUV that set it apart from the flagship electric SUV.