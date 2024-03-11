Kia EV9, set for India launch this year, named best car in the world by women

EV9, the second electric vehicle from the Korean auto giant, has emerged the most popular model among women in the recently concluded Women's World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) awards. The three-row electric SUV won due to the features it offers besides its technology and performance. Kia EV9 was earlier showcased in a concept form during the Auto Expo held in January last year. It was recently launched in global markets while its India launch is expected to take place some time later this year. It will join the EV6 in Kia's EV lineup for Indian customers.

Kia EV9 comes with seven seats, is one of the largest electric SUVs on offer around the world with a length of five metres, range of more than 500 kms on a single charge, host of features as well as its design ultra-fast charging capability. The jury who voted EV9 as the most preferred car by women in 2024 found design innovative, technology to be high-end its interiors friendly for families.

Here are some of the features ofKia EV9 electric SUV.

Kia EV9: Lighting

Kia EV9 comes with a unique lighting technology, which is dubbed as a digital tiger face. The car gets a new lighting scheme on the front grille. Adjacent to the twin vertical LED headlamps are dual clusters of small cube lamps that create an animated lighting pattern. Kia claims that the EV9 owners will be able to change the design of the digital tiger face.

Kia EV9: Platform

The Kia EV9 is underpinned by the auto company’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which is shared with Hyundai Ioniq 5. The EV9 has a 122-inch wheelbase and an overall length of 197 inches, putting it in line with other full-size SUVs in the market. These specifications are similar to the internal combustion engine-powered Kia Telluride.

Kia EV9: Features

Kia EV9's cabin's most exciting feature is the curved digital screen that extends from the driver seat to the centre point. Besides that, the EV that is available in seven and six-seater options comes with various second-row seating arrangements. A unique feature is that the second-row seats come with swivel seats, allowing them to turn 180 degrees. This option can be used when the EV is charging.

Kia EV9: ADAS

Kia EV9 GT-Line comes with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) onboard. This allows unsupervised hands-free driving on highways. The ADAS system gets a highway driving pilot, which would provide so-called Level 3 automated driving, theoretically allowing the driver to drive hands-free. The ADAS works depending on 15 sensors, which include two lidar, radar and cameras for a full 360-degree field of view.

Kia EV9: Performance

Kia EV9 has an estimated range of 541 km on a single charge. It has a 150 kW electric motor that allows the EV to sprint 0-100 kmph in 9.4 seconds. The standard RWD version of the EV9 gets a more powerful 160 kW electric motor that allows the car to accelerate 0-100 kmph in 8.2 seconds, slightly faster than the RWD long-range version. The Kia EV9 has an 800-volt electrical architecture that enables the EV to charge at ultra-fast speed. Kia claims the EV9 can run 239 km with just 15 minutes of charging.

