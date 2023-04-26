Joy e-bike Mihos and e-rik deliveries begin: Details

Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility sell electric two-wheelers under the name "Joy e-bike". The brand recently hosted a media ride of Mihos, their new electric two-wheeler. Joy has now started deliveries of Mihos in a phased manner across Gujrat and Maharashtra. Apart from this, Joy e-bike has started deliveries of e-rik.

Wardwizard initiated the delivery of vehicles with the first phase, comprising over 150 Mihos and 50 Joy e-rik deliveries across Gujarat and Maharashtra. Additional cities in different states will be added in a phased manner, and deliveries will be conducted through over 600 authorized showrooms across the country.

Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility launched the Joy e-bike Mihos during the Auto Expo 2023 at Rs. 1,35,000 (ex-showroom) for the first 5,000 customers. The highlight of Mihos is that it is designed and developed with Poly DiCycloPentadiene (PDCPD) to absorb maximum impact on the road with added durability and flexibility. This material allows the scooter to take a beating.

In terms of design, the Mihos electric scooter has a mix of retro and modern elements.

Joy e-bike claims that the Mihos can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in less than 7 seconds and it has a top speed of 70 kmph. The 1500W motor can deliver a torque output of 95 Nm. There are three riding modes - Eco, Ride and Hyper.

Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, expressed his views on the commencement of deliveries, "The commencement of delivery of our scooter MIHOS and first electric three-wheeler is a significant milestone for us. It reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable, and sustainable vehicles that meet the evolving needs of our customers. We are confident that with our technology and style, we will be able to meet customer aspirations and increase our market share in the EV space. We anticipate a strong sales rebound in the coming months for electric vehicles as the market is booming."

