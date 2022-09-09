Jeep Avenger electric compact SUV unveiled

Jeep has unveiled its new Avenger which is an all-electric compact SUV that is supposed to launch in Europe and other markets, such as Japan and South Korea. It will sit below the Jeep Renegade and will be produced in the high-efficiency plant in Tychy, Poland. Jeep Avenger will debut on October 17 during the 2022 Paris Motor Show. It will arrive in showrooms in early January 2023.

Jeep Avenger is the first vehicle to be based on Stellantis' STLA Small platform. Eventually, there will also be a mild-hybrid version of the Avenger which will be based on the CMP platform. As of now, the powertrain options of the mild-hybrid version are not known.

The Avenger will be offered as a two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive depending on the variant customer opts for. One electric motor produces 95 hp of max power, depending on the variant, two or four electric motors could be fitted to the vehicle. So, the total power output can be up to 400 hp.

It is important for a Jeep to have good off-road credentials because that is what they are known for. So, the manufacturer has given special attention and has said that the Avenger will have ‘impressive’ ground clearance. It will also have a good approach angle as well as departure angles. This is quite impressive considering that the battery pack is usually situated on the floorboard and because of the weight and position of the battery pack, electric vehicles have relatively lower ground clearance.

The exterior design of the Avenger is very similar to the one found on the electric SUV concept that was revealed back in March. The Avenger also gets Jeep's seven-slat grille which now has been closed off because it is an EV. There is an ‘e’ badging in blue on the grille to emphasise that it is an electric vehicle.

