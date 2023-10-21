India-spec vs Euro-spec Citroen e-C3: What’s different on the electric hatchbacks?

French automaker Citroen revealed the e-C3 electric hatchback for the European market earlier this week. That name will sound familiar to Indians as Citroen India also retails the e-C3 electric hatchback in the country, which went on sale earlier this year. However, barring the names both models have little in common.

The India-spec and Euro-spec Citroen e-C3 are based on the CC21 platform but it has been extensively modified for the latter. But aside from the platform, the design, features, and powertrain are completely different on either model. Here’s a detailed look at how the new European Citroen e-C3 is different from the Indian version.

The Citroen e-C3 gets a crossover styling and also gets the new Citroen logo, while the India-spec model uses styling inspired by the larger C5 Aircross

Citroen e-C3 India vs Europe: Design

The India-spec e-C3 has been designed around the older Citroen cars mimicking the design language seen on the larger C5 Aircross SUV. The styling is butch and more SUV-ish on the hatchback. Meanwhile, the Euro-spec C3 gets an entirely new design language. It’s a crossover with an upright front, angular C-shaped LED headlamps and a closed-off grille. Notably, the e-C3 for Europe gets the new Citroen logo while the Indian version still uses the old logo.

The Euro-spec e-C3 sits on 17-inch alloy wheels as against the 15-inch units on the Indian version. The profile is boxy with the tall stance liberating more headroom, while the rear gets styling LED taillights with the C-shaped theme and a butch bumper. The India-spec model is simpler at the rear with the stubby taillights and a blacked-out bumper with contrast inserts.

The Citroen e-C3 in Europe gets a more upmarket cabin, while the Indian version is more archaic. Both use a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Citroen e-C3 India vs Europe: Interior

The European Citroen e-C3 gets a more premium cabin than the one sold in India. The electric hatchback gets a layered dashboard that looks modern and is finished in a funky dual-tone treatment. The dashboard also houses a floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a head-up display, and a digital instrument console. The model also gets a multi-function steering wheel with a flat-bottom unit.

In comparison, the India-spec version is basic. It gets a traditional multi-function round steering wheel, while the dashboard also houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. A small MID unit showcases all the necessary information behind the steering wheel, instead of the fancier unit on the European model. The European e-C3 certainly comes across as the more premium version between the two models.

The European Citroen e-C3 packs more features than the Indian version including ADAS, in-keeping with the European norms

Citroen e-C3 India vs Europe: Features

The Citroen e-C3 for Europe is loaded on features when compared to the Indian version. The model gets all-LED lighting, climate control, electrically operable ORVMs, wireless phone charging, multiple airbags and even ADAS, in keeping with European norms.

The Indian model gets the essentials including dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, speed-sensitive auto door locks, ISOFIX anchor mounts and more. The battery also gets an underbody protection cover and is said to be nail penetration test compliant.

Citroen e-C3 India vs Europe: Powertrain

The European e-C3 draws power from an electric motor tuned for 111 bhp paired with a 44 kWh LFP battery pack that promises a range of 320 km (WLTP). Interestingly, that’s also the range the India-spec model promises under ARAI-certified conditions. However, the e-C3 for India uses a smaller 29.2 kWh battery pack and also gets a lower-capacity electric motor tuned for 56 bhp. That said, Citroen has confirmed that a more affordable e-C3 with a 200 km range will make its way to the UK by 2025.

The European Citroen e-C3 uses a 44 kWh battery while the Indian version gets a smaller 29.2 kWh battery pack. Both promise a range of 320 km on a single charge

Citroen e-C3 India vs Europe: Charging

The European e-C3 can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in 26 minutes using a 100 kW DC charger. Meanwhile, the Indian version can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 57 minutes.

Citroen e-C3 India vs Europe: Pricing

The Citroen e-C3 in India is priced from ₹11.50 lakh for the base Live variant, going up to ₹12.68 lakh for the top Feel Vibe dual-tone variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Prices in Europe start from 19,900 Euros (approx. 17.54 lakh) for the 200 km range variant, while the longer range version is priced from 23,300 Euros (approx. ₹20.45 lakh). Compared to the Indian version, the European model is substantially more expensive.

