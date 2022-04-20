HT Auto
India’s first ‘active liquid-cooled’ EV battery pack for two-wheelers announced

The new liquid-cooled battery pack has been named Matter Energy 1.0. It is claimed to feature unique core characteristics including Integrated Intelligent Thermal Management System and a Super Smart Battery Management System.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Apr 2022, 02:03 PM
Matter claims that its new liquid-cooled battery pack has been engineered keeping Indian environmental and usage conditions in mind.
Matter, an EV technology start-up, on Wednesday announced it has unveiled India’s first ‘active liquid-cooled’ EV battery pack for electric bikes and scooters. The new battery pack has been named Matter Energy 1.0. It is claimed to feature unique core characteristics including Integrated Intelligent Thermal Management System and a Super Smart Battery Management System. As per the manufacturer, these characteristics enable greater safety, reliability and performance from the EV batteries. 

Matter claims that its new liquid-cooled battery pack has been engineered keeping Indian environmental and usage conditions in mind. “As the safety and performance of battery-powered electric vehicles are integral to their viability and acceptability, Matter has developed a highly purpose-built battery pack that will meet the needs of the E2w industry," said Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and CEO, Matter. 

Some of the key features of this battery pack include its high power density, smart BMS for optimal system efficiency, and integrated Intelligent Thermal Management System (ITMS). In addition to that, the battery is also IP67 rated and uses sensor systems for optimal battery performance. The company also claims that it is a ‘high voltage energy pack’ for performance-oriented two-wheelers. 

“For electric vehicles to become mainstream it is pivotal that we focus on the product development cycle that is simulation intensive, thoroughly tested, and validated for reliability and safety. This approach is very important to be considered while designing and developing the battery pack. Matter Energy 1.0, a breakthrough futuristic battery pack is fully charged and ready to power the EV 2W landscape in India," Lalbhai added. 

 

First Published Date: 20 Apr 2022, 02:00 PM IST
TAGS: Electric battery electric battery pack Mattery battery EV EV mobility electric bike mobility
