Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles India Has Over 10 Lakh Evs, 1,742 Public Charging Stations: Nitin Gadkari

India has over 10 lakh EVs, 1,742 public charging stations: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated the country currently has over 10 lakh EVs and more than 1,700 public EV charging stations.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 01 Apr 2022, 08:00 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (AFP)

The number of electric vehicles in India has reached over 10 lakhs with over 1,700 charging stations that are operational in public places across the country, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently. 

As of March 25 this year, based on Vahan 4 data, about 10,76,420 electric vehicles and 1,742 Public Charging Stations (PCS) are operational. These figures are as per the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). The Ministry of Power has issued ‘Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles - the revised consolidated Guidelines and Standards’ on 14 January 2022, to speed up the process of electric mobility transition in the country, Gadkari added.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Nitin Gadkari arrives in Parliament in hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai)

The Union Minister said the BEE has also made action plans for eight cities namely Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Surat, and Pune according to which scenario-wise targets have been prepared for Business as Usual (BAU), Moderate and Aggressive Scenarios for the installation of EV chargers in these cities.

According to a report by ANI, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) had also invited proposals from any government organisation or Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) to build and operate public EV charging infrastructure on expressways and national highways under FAME India Scheme Phase-II for highways and expressways. 

(Also read | EV fire incidents: Centre to take action against EV makers after forensic probe)

The minister also recently stated the prices of electric vehicles will be equal to petrol cars in the next two years. He also added members of the Parliament can go for EVs once a charging station is installed on the premises of the building. Gadkari also shared about the positive development happening in the field of EV charging infrastructure.  

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 08:00 PM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vvehicle Electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS