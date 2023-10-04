In pics: Nissan Hyper Urban concept is a radically insane electric SUV
Nissan Hyper Urban concept previews what the future electric SUVs from the brand would look like. It comes influenced by the Nissan Ariya electri SUV but the design philosophy is a major departure from the former's clean look. In a nutshell, the Nissan Hyper Urban concept looks like an Ariya SUV on steroid.
Nissan Hyper Urban comes featuring a highly aggressive and sculpted look. The automaker claims the concept SUV previews what Nissan is capable when it comes to electric vehicle design and capabilities. The EV concept will make its debut at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo later this month.
Nissan Hyper Urban gets sleek LED bars at front and rear, heavily sculpted front and rear fascia, unique covered wheels adding to the aerodynamic efficiency. Also, adding zing to the concept are the front butterfly doors and rear suicide-butterfly doors that ensure generous space for getting inside the cabin and out of it.
Nissan Hyper Urban gets a unique and spacious cabin. Rear occupants of the car gets ottomans that can be retracted and folded as per requirement. Also, there is a sleek and wide fully digital screen that can act as the infotainment system for the rear occupants. The overall setup is like a small in-car lounge seen in various high-end luxury cars.
Nissan has not revealed any details of the Hyper Urban concept's powertrain and its specifications. However, the Japanese car manufacturer has said that it will come with V2H function and V2G capability. This means, the EV can power the home and home appliances using the v2H technology, while the V2G means it can send back power to the grid as and when required.
Nissan has not revealed when the production form of Hyper Urban concept SUV will make its debut. However, considering the automaker's focus on the electrified powertrain technology and as it is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the global EV market, we can expect the Nissan Hyper Urban to come in a production guise within a few years. Expect the automaker to reveal more detail during the Japan Mobility Show later this month.
First Published Date: 04 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST
