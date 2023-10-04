In pics: Nissan Hyper Urban concept is a radically insane electric SUV

6/6

Nissan has not revealed when the production form of Hyper Urban concept SUV will make its debut. However, considering the automaker's focus on the electrified powertrain technology and as it is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the global EV market, we can expect the Nissan Hyper Urban to come in a production guise within a few years. Expect the automaker to reveal more detail during the Japan Mobility Show later this month.