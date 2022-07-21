HT Auto
In pics: Chevrolet Blazer EV creating quite a buzz in a Tesla dominated space

Chevrolet Blazer EV is capable of shaming BMW M50i with its quoted power and torque output.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2022, 21:02 PM
Chevrolet Blazer EV comes as a tough looking electric compact SUV.
Chevrolet Blazer EV comes as a tough looking electric compact SUV.
With 565 PS power and 878 Nm torque, Chevrolet Blazer EV is well capable of shaming BMW M50i.
With 565 PS power and 878 Nm torque, Chevrolet Blazer EV is well capable of shaming BMW M50i.
Chevrolet Blazer EV is capable of sprinting 0-96 kmph in less than four seconds.
Chevrolet Blazer EV is capable of sprinting 0-96 kmph in less than four seconds.
Chevrolet Blazer EV comes with a well planted look and strong road presence.
Chevrolet Blazer EV comes with a well planted look and strong road presence.
The EV gets a wide range of driver assistance systems including Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, IntelliBeam headlights, Reverse Automatic Braking, and Advanced Park Assist.
The EV gets a wide range of driver assistance systems including Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, IntelliBeam headlights, Reverse Automatic Braking, and Advanced Park Assist.
The Chevrolet Blazer EV cabin comes with a wide range of features and advanced technologies.
The Chevrolet Blazer EV cabin comes with a wide range of features and advanced technologies.
First Published Date: 21 Jul 2022, 21:02 PM IST
TAGS: Chevrolet electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
