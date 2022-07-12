HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai To Build Its First Electric Vehicle Factory In South Korea

Hyundai to build its first electric vehicle factory in South Korea

Despite being its home base, Hyundai Motor did not have a dedicated electric car manufacturing facility in South Korea. The new facility is expected to be operational in the next three years.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2022, 12:09 PM
Hyundai Motor has announced that it will open its first electric vehicle manufacturing facility in South Korea. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Hyundai Motor has announced that it will open its first electric vehicle manufacturing facility in South Korea. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Hyundai Motor has announced that it will open its first electric vehicle manufacturing facility in South Korea. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Hyundai Motor has announced that it will open its first electric vehicle manufacturing facility in South Korea. (File Photo)

After years since Hyundai Motor started manufacturing electric cars, the Korean carmaker has decided to set up its first EV manufacturing facility in home country. Hyundai has announced that it will build a dedicated electric vehicle factory in South Korea, its first in the country in almost three decades. Hyundai Motor had last opened a vehicle manufacturing facility in South Korea back in 1996.

Hyundai currently manufactures its electric cars like Kona and Ioniq 5 SUVs and the upcoming Ioniq 6 electric sedan in EV facilities spread across the world. Hyundai Ioniq 6 will be officially unveiled for global markets later this week.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volvo Xc40 Recharge
Electric | Automatic
₹50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Hyundai has said that the new facility is expected to begin manufacturing electric vehicles from 2025. The decision to open the new facility comes weeks after the Hyundai Motor Group, which also owns Kia, announced an investment of more than 48 billion dollars in South Korea in next three years.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The new EV manufacturing facility from the Korean carmaker will be its second dedicated electric vehicle factory across the world. The first one, set to come up in Georgia, will be set up at an investment of more than 5 billion dollars as was earlier announced by Hyundai to capture the EV space in the United States. The facility will also house Hyundai's battery manufacturing facility as well. The EV facility in Georgia is expected to be completed by next year and is likely to start production in the same year as the upcoming South Korean EV facility.

Hyundai Motor is aiming to speed up its electrification efforts. The Group has set itself a global target to sell 3.23 million full electric vehicles every year by 2030. The facility in Georgia and South Korea is expected to establish a global EV production network for Hyundai to ensure a stable supply of electric cars around the globe.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2022, 12:09 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Electric vehicle EVs Electric car Ioniq 5 Ioniq 6 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Hyundai Ioniq 6
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Harley-Davidson Pan America Special Edition breaks cover painted in army green
Harley-Davidson Pan America Special Edition breaks cover painted in army green
Tata Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max prices hiked. Check new price list
Tata Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max prices hiked. Check new price list
Dwarka Expressway to be India's first elevated urban highway: Key things to know
Dwarka Expressway to be India's first elevated urban highway: Key things to know
Apple's self-driving, electric car efforts still remain stalled: Report
Apple's self-driving, electric car efforts still remain stalled: Report
EKA receives CMVR certification for its E9 electric bus
EKA receives CMVR certification for its E9 electric bus

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city