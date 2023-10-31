Hyundai Kona Jayde is a heavily accessorised electric SUV concept

Hyundai has unveiled the Kona Jayde concept, which comes as an all-electric urban adventure vehicle based on the Kona EV. The automaker will showcase the concept electric SUV at the upcoming 2023 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, which is scheduled between October 31 and November 3. Despite being based on the standard version of the electric SUV, the Kona Jayde concept comes with a wide range of accessories, giving it a beefy visual appearance.

The Hyundai Kona Jayde concept comes wearing an eye-catching exterior colour, which is christened as Robin's Egg Blue. The automaker claims that the SUV comes wearing a wrap of the same colour. The bright shade is complemented by the black accents on the bumpers, thick fender cladding and window trim. The automaker joined hands with Air Design for the accessories giving an aesthetic appearance to the front lip, and side sills that come with metallic inserts. Also, there is a rear spoiler. The concept EV rides on custom one-piece HRE 520M wheels that come with a brushed black finish.

Hyundai has added a Thule Pulse Alpine cargo box with a glossy black finish on the roof of the electric SUV. Also, at the back, the SUV gets a Thule Epos bike rack attached, which carries a Vintage Electric Rally electric bike that too comes wearing the batching Robin's Egg Blue shade. The automaker pitches the electric bicycle as a last-mile solution where someone can park the car and then ride the rest of the roads on the e-bike.

Moving inside the cabin, the SUV sports a colourful and customised layout. It gets Recaro Sportster CS seats featuring plaid centre sections with a colour scheme that includes the Robin's Egg Blue hue from the exterior. The bolsters are white leather.

Powering the electric SUV is a 116.8 kWh battery pack that comes with a Scosche PowerUp 32K portable charger and an InVert 200 DC-to-AC adapter with three outlets. On the mechanical front, the concept EV comes the same as the standard Kona EV, except for a set of Eibach lowering springs that lower the ride height of the SUV by 2.0 inches.

