Now you can go on Europe trip on KTM 390 Adventure: Know how

KTM is hosting Europe Adventure Rally
It includes thrilling rides on scenic dirt roads, exploring uncharted forests, conquering challenging terrains, and connecting with fellow passionate riders.
It is scheduled between 24th to 28th July 2023. There are limited seats only.
Adventurers can either form part of guided groups or open their own GPS to tackle more than 180 km daily of gravel roads
KTM has also planned technical back-up in case of any unwanted issues and laid-on non-riding entertainment. Ride will be joined by KTM ambassadors as well.
Only KTM customers can sign up for the ride by going through the registration process
Participants will ride a company-provided KTM 390 Adventure
The ride will happen in Lillehammer, Norway.