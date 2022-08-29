Hyundai Ioniq 6 opens innings on strong note. Here are five highlights of the EV

Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the latest Ioniq model to join the EV lineup from the South Korean auto giant.

Hyundai Motor Corporation has clearly spelt out its electric vehicle (EV) ambitions for the world with a sales target of 1.87 million units each year by 2030. It is an ambitious figure but Hyundai appears to be on the right path with its upcoming Ioniq 6 electric sedan getting over 37,000 preorders within just 24 hours of the reservation window being opened for South Korean customers.

Hyundai is betting big with its Ioniq EV models with the Ioniq 5 currently leading the charge, metaphorically speaking. But while the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is offered in several big markets and is also coming to Indian shores later this year, the Ioniq 6 is playing an even bigger game. Its preorder number is higher than the 23,760 preorders in 24 hours that Ioniq 5 received in South Korea when reservations for this model was previously opened.

At present, Hyundai is also planning to offer Ioniq 6 in select European markets as well as in the United States. And if the response from the South Korean market is a sign, units of the electric sedan may be lapped up by customers here as well. With good reason, of course.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is longer, has a longer wheelbase, is wider as well as taller than the Tesla Model 3.

Unveiled at the Busan Motor Show back in July, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is also based on the company's E-GMP platform, much like all other Ioniq models. Pricing in South Korea starts at around 87,685,000 won which is approximately ₹31.20 lakh. It is being made available with two drivetrain options.

The lower version of Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets a single motor and rear-wheel drive setup. The top-end version is offered with a dual motor and all-wheel drive configuration. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.1 seconds.

The Ioniq 6 supports fast-charging option and can be powered from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 18 minutes. Other vehicles and home devices can be powered from the EV using the vehicle-to-load (V2L) system.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is looking at taking on the likes of Tesla Model 3, BMW i4 and Polestar 2. In South Korea, it may have the edge of Tesla because the American EV maker currently imports units here and has no manufacturing facility in South Korea yet.

First Published Date: