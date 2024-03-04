Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift EV debuts with new N Line variant: See what has changed

Korean auto giant has introduced the facelift version of the Ioniq 5 electric SUV for the global markets. The carmaker took the covers off the Ioniq 5 2024 with several changes, the biggest of them being in the size of battery it comes equipped with. Besides making debut of the Ioniq 5 facelift, the carmaker has also brought in a new variant of its N Line version which is placed between the entry-level variant and the top-of-the-range Ioniq 5 version.

One of the most key changes in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift EV is the new battery pack on offer. The new Ioniq 5 stands out for its 84 kWh battery which is larger than the 77.4 kWh on offer previously. The new battery will expectedly increase the range of the electric vehicle. However, Hyundai Motor has not shared details on the exact range that it will offer. The EV currently offers around 458 kms on a single charge in global markets (around 630 kms as tested by ARAI). The new version is expected to offer around 485 kms without the need to plug in.

Another key change is the size of the electric car. Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift has grown in size compared to its predecessor as it now stands 20 mm longer at 4655 mm. The width of 1890 mm, height of 1605 mm and wheelbase of 3000 mm remain unchanged. The design remains largely similar to the outgoing version. There are small changes on the bumpers, headlights and rear spoiler. The carmaker is offering 20-inch alloy wheels for the N-Line performance model.

The interior also remains largely the same with small tweaks. There is a new steering wheel with interactive pixel lights, physical button to control features like seat ventilation and heating, heated steering wheel, parking assist and wireless charger which has now been placed on top.

Hyundai has also introduced enhanced safety features like Hands-On Detection (HOD) steering wheel, second-generation Lane Keeping Assist, second generation Remote Intelligent Parking, Forward/Side/Reverse Parking Collision Avoidance Assistant and more.

The Ioniq 5 Line variant will come with specific N Line design elements, dedicated N Line steering wheel and dashboard, N Line metal pedals, black headliner, dedicated sports seats with N logo, contrasting red stitching and two seat upholstery options seats.

Hyundai Motor has said the Ioniq 5 facelift and the new N Line variant will be launched in Korea later this month. In India, Hyundai had launched the Ioniq 5 last year during the Auto Expo. Priced at ₹46.05 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the flagship EV from the Korean carmaker in India. However, it is not clear if and when Hyundai will drive in the Ioniq 5 with larger battery to the country.

