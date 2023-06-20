What technical issue is Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV facing in the US?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 20, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 5 owners in US have complained of complete or partial loss of propulsive power

 At least 30 complaints have been made to the NHTSA, all for 2022 models

 Owners say they lost propulsive power after hearing a popping sound

A power surge was damaging transistors, preventing vehicles' 12-volt battery from recharging

 Check product page

A preliminary investigation has been opened for the matter

Hyundai has said that it is cooperating with the investigation

The company will offer a software update beginning next month

It will replace affected components free of cost, if needed

The part is called Integrated Control Charging Unit
For detailed report...
Click Here