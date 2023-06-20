What technical issue is Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV facing in the US?

Hyundai Ioniq 5 owners in US have complained of complete or partial loss of propulsive power
At least 30 complaints have been made to the NHTSA, all for 2022 models
Owners say they lost propulsive power after hearing a popping sound
A power surge was damaging transistors, preventing vehicles' 12-volt battery from recharging
A preliminary investigation has been opened for the matter
Hyundai has said that it is cooperating with the investigation
The company will offer a software update beginning next month
It will replace affected components free of cost, if needed
The part is called Integrated Control Charging Unit