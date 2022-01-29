Hop Electric to launch electric motorcycle OXO with high-speed e-scooter soon

Jaipur-based Hop Electric announced it will soon launch its first electric motorcycle OXO with a high-speed electric scooter in the coming months.

Electric vehicle maker Hop Electric announced that it is going to launch its high-speed electric motorcycle called OXO along with a high-speed electric scooter. The two new models are expected to give users a range of 150 km and 120 km respectively on a single charge.

The Jaipur-based EV company has also been developing the next upgrade of its already existing LYF electric scooter that may offer customers a range of 125 km.

The company added the launch date of the former will also be announced soon. Ketan Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Hop Electric Mobility said as the demand for electric vehicles is on a rise, youngsters are looking for more premium-grade options. “Taking cognisance of this trend, we are soon going to launch our first e-bike Hop OXO and a high-speed electric scooter," added Mehta.

Mehta also mentioned the next-generation LYF model that he claimed will be a game-changer for the Indian market as this updated electric scooter will feature more advanced technology and will be accessible to everyone. “All Hop electric two-wheelers are specially designed to provide maximum comfort to all riders regardless of age or gender," stated the CEO. Mehta said the company wants to make EVs that are affordable and easy to handle. “We strive to improve and evolve further down the line and offer our consumers bonafide electric vehicles that are cost-effective, easy-to-manoeuvre and ecologically sound," he added.

The company shared its plans to establish Hop Energy Network that will provide a user built-in battery facility as well as charging stations. It said this will help the driver to replace his or her discharged battery with a fully-charged one in 30 seconds only.

(With inputs from PTI)

