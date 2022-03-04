Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hero Motocorp Showcases New Ev Brand Vida Ahead Of Upcoming Launch

Hero MotoCorp showcases new EV brand Vida ahead of upcoming launch

Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO at Hero MotoCorp, was seen posing next to the Vida branding, which has been revealed for the first time.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Mar 2022, 09:19 AM
Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO at Hero MotoCorp, standing next to Vida branding which represents the group's new electric vehicle business.

India's biggest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the logo of its new and upcoming electric vehicle brand called Vida. The company has shared a first glimpse at how the new branding looks like. Vida will debut in India with the launch of its first electric two-wheeler later this month.

The reason why Hero MotoCorp had to go for a new branding for its EV business is because of the existence of Hero Electric brand. The company has been involved in legal battle with Hero Electric over using the ‘Hero’ branding for their EVs. Hero MotCorp has been trying to find a new name to represent its EV business for some time.

Hero MotoCorp shared the first look at the Vida branding on its social media handles. It shows Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO of the company, posing next to the branding.

Hero MotoCorp had earlier announced that it will roll out its first-ever electric two-wheeler this month. The company had teased the upcoming electric scooter last year in August this year as part of the Hero's 10th-anniversary celebrations.

The new electric scooter will compete with rivals such as TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1 among others. The automaker will roll out its electric vehicles from the Chitoor manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. Hero will also most likely price the scooter aggressively to catch up with its rivals. Expect the scooter to come under one lakh.

Hero MotoCorp had earlier signed an agreement with Taiwanese company Gogoro for battery swapping technology. The company also plans to launch a wide range of premium products. Among them, the company is reportedly working on a battery-powered motorcycle as well.

 

 

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2022, 09:19 AM IST
TAGS: Vida Hero Hero MotoCorp Pawan Munjal Electric vehicle EVs Hero Electric
