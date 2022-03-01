Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Harley Davidson Aims To Sell 100,000 Livewire E Motorcycles Per Year By 2026

Harley-Davidson aims to sell 100,000 LiveWire e-motorcycles per year by 2026

Harley-Davidson is planning a new electric motorcycle that will be christened as Del Mar.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 03:51 PM
Harley-Davidson's electric motorcycle LiveWire is one of the most awaited electric two-wheelers. (AP)

Harley-Davidson is planning to sell one lakh LiveWire electric motorcycles every year by 2026, claims a report by AEA Bridges Impact Corp. The report also claims that Harley-Davidson expects yearly sales for the electric motorcycle would reach in the range of 190,000 units by 2030. Clearly, Harley-Davidson is dreaming big for its first-ever all-electric mass-production motorcycle.

(Also Read: Hero Eddy electric scooter.Hero Eddy short-commute electric scooter unveiled. And no, license not needed)

Harley-Davidson projects substantial growth in revenue from sales of the LiveWire. It hopes that by 2030, the company will be able to fetch a revenue of around $3,000 million from the LiveWire sales.

The iconic motorcycle manufacturer is currently working on a middleweight pure electric motorcycle, which would be named Del Mar. This electric motorcycle will be built on Harley-Davidson's proprietary and scalable architecture Arrow.

The report further says that LiveWire S1, LiveWire S2 bikes, including the LiveWire One and LiveWire Del Mar will be manufactured in the US plant of York, Pennsylvania and Pilgrim Road, Menomenee Falls of Wisconsin. Both these plans are currently expanding their production capacity. However, Harley-Davidson remains tight-lipped about its plan for production expansion in these two manufacturing facilities in the US.

Harley-Davidson is also planning a lightweight electric motorcycle that will be the LiveWire S3. The company has not revealed any plan for the launch of this product, but it will be built in collaboration with Kymco. Through this partnership, Harley aims to expand its reach to global markets, especially in Asia and Europe, where lightweight electric two-wheelers have been steadily gaining stronger footholds.

Harley-Davidson Livewire electric motorcycle project has been making headlines for quite some time and it is also one of the most awaited premium electric two-wheelers in the entire world.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2022, 03:51 PM IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson electric motorcycle electric vehicle
