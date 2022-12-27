Goodbye 2022: Top EV brands & models that arrived in India this year

It’s time to take a look at the top brands and models in the electric vehicle segment that arrived in India in 2022. While some were indeed promising, others ensured to bring sizable updates to the existing range. Either way, it was a good year for the electric mobility segment.

So, as we bid goodbye to the current year, here’s a quick look at the new brands and electric vehicles that arrived in India in 2022. Lots of promise, lots of anticipation and certainly plenty of range, here are our top picks.

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and priced at ₹ 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

1. BYD Atto 3

Chinese auto giant BYD entered the passenger vehicle market last year but its true entry to the private car segment only happened in 2022. The automaker first made the e6 MPV available for private buyers and followed it up with the very capable Atto 3 a few weeks ago. The BYD Atto 3 is an electric compact SUV and as we find out on our first drive, it is an extremely capable machine. The electric offering promises over 201 bhp, 521 km of range, and plenty of features. The quirky looks also leave a mark and so does the premium fit and finish. The steep pricing may be a put off but there’s plenty to like about the Atto 3 and the direction BYD is heading into.

Watch: BYD Atto 3: First Drive Review

The Mercedes-Benz electric range has set new benchmarks in the luxury EV segment

2. Mercedes-Benz EQB/EQS

Mercedes-Benz India was at its offensive best when it came to the electric mobility segment. The automaker not only brought global flagships like the EQS and EQS 53 AMG to the Indian market but both models are being locally assembled as well. It clearly shows the brand’s commitment to the Indian market and the segment as well. Not just these but the automaker also introduced the EQB electric SUV this year. The new offering is the manufacturer’s most accessible EV in India and offers the practicality of seating seven in comfort. This is just the start of Mercedes’ EV offensive with more planned in the coming years.

The Kia EV6 has been well received in India and is priced at ₹ 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

3. Kia EV6

Making its debut in the electric mobility market this year was Kia India. The automaker introduced the EV6 electric SUV this year promising plenty of range with an action-packed driving experience. Arriving as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the model has been well received with most units allocated for India sold out. The Kia EV6 is premium, fun and quite practical too, which makes it apt for our customer needs. On the bright side, Kia is planning to showcase the EV9 at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, so be rest assured that more EVs are incoming.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is just the right mix of luxury, performance and practicality making it an apt choice

4. Volvo XC40 Recharge

The Volvo name is known for its brilliant products and this year, we finally got the brand’s first all-electric offering in India. The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the brand’s most accessible EV in the country and a rival to the Kia EV6. It’s spacious, practical, loaded on features and just what you would expect from the Swedish carmaker. It also drives brilliantly as we found out in our review. Volvo plans to bring at least one new EV every year to India and that has us excited for sure.

The Tiago EV makes the electric car segment go mainstream, promising higher adoption numbers for EVs

5. Tata Tiago EV

Tata Motors has been the pioneer in the electric mobility segment in recent years and managed to take the space mainstream with the Tiago EV. Priced from ₹8.49 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), the Tiago EV is a real, affordable and practical option for customers wanting to make the switch to electric mobility. The pricing is on-point and so is that range of 250 km (lower variants) and 315 km (higher variants) on a single charge. The Tata Tiago EV will pave way for more models, which will make electric mobility more accessible for the masses.

The Ultraviolette F77 is the fastest motorcycle built in India and holds a lot of promise

6. Ultraviolette F77

Moving from cars to electric two-wheelers, Bengaluru-based start-up Ultraviolette Automotive finally launched its maiden offering this year. The F77 is India’s fastest accelerating electric motorcycle and gets some lip-smacking performance figures. The bike packs about 38 bhp and 95 Nm of torque with a range of 307 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge. The bike has a top speed of 147 kmph and gets jet fighter-inspired styling. Hopes are high from Ultraviolette and the company will begin deliveries next month starting from Bengaluru.

The Vida V1 is priced at from ₹ 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and promises to be a worthy contender in the e-scooter segment

7. Vida from Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp arrived in the EV segment with the new Vida sub-brand and the new V1 electric scooter arrived with lots of promise. It’s comparable to the best electric scooters on sale at the moment and even exceeds the same in some areas. Add to that Hero’s vast experience of selling two-wheelers and hopes are high of Vida going mainstream, not just in India but in developed countries as well. The Vida V1 will roll out to customers only next year and we can’t wait to ride one soon.

Special Mention

Also making some serious impact this year were Tata Motors and MG Motor India. Tata not only introduced the long-range Nexon EV Prime this year but also showcased the future of its electric mobility business with concepts like the Curvv and Avinya, previewing what Gen 3 electric models from the would look like. Up next, MG introduced the ZS EV facelift this year bringing comprehensive changes to the electric compact SUV. The brand has also showcased the Air EV, which will be its most affordable electric vehicle in India and is set to arrive at Auto Expo 2023.

