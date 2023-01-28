Formula E 2023: Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein wins Diriyah e-Prix Race 1

Porsche driver Pascal Wehrlein took a dominant win starting from ninth place in the first race of the 2023 Diriyah e-Prix. Race leader Jake Dennis of Andretti finished second after starting 11th on the grid. Wehrelin showed impressive pace and was the quickest on the track as he made his way to the front of the pack picking one driver after another.

The Porsche driver managed to bag the top spot on Lap 30 at Turn 16 as he passed Jaguar’s Sam Bird in his Gen 3 electric race car. At the back, Jake Dennis took a second win for Porsche, which powers the Andretti machine. Porsche and Andretti dominated the pace, building on their respective successful finish in Mexico e-Prix two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, finishing third was Sam Bird, his first podium since winning the New York e-Prix in Season 7. It was also a booster for the Jaguar driver, who had an underwhelming season last year. Coming in fourth was Sebastian Buemi of Envision Racing, having started in pole position but couldn’t keep the same pace through the race. Nevertheless, this was Buemi’s best finish since the Season 6 finale in Berlin.

Jake Dennis continues to lead the drivers' standings after two races but is separated from Pascal Wehrlein by just one point

Coming in fifth was Rene Rast of Neom McLaren, having started in fifth place as well, but after a couple of midfield battles. Rast also claimed the fastest lap in the race. Up next was Nick Cassidy of Envision Racing taking sixth place, while Jean-Eric Vergne of the DS Penske team claimed seventh after starting 12th on the grid. Jake Hughes finished eighth in the McLaren ahead of Andre Lotterer in the Andretti. Jaguar’s Mitch Evans took the final spot in the top 10 list, dropping from sixth place on the grid.

With two rounds done, Jake Dennis leads the drivers’ standings with 44 points but Wehrlein is just one point away having secured 43 points. The drivers now compete in the second race of the weekend in the Diriyah e-Prix.

First Published Date: