Ford reaches 150,000th Mustang Mach-E production milestone

Ford Motor Company has reached the milestone of producing 150,000 units of the Mustang Mach-E EV. The production milestone has been reached in nearly two years. Ford CEO Jim Farley, in a tweet, revealed the achievement. He also said that as demand for the vehicle continues to grow, Ford will make the Mach-E available in 37 countries in 2023. The automaker revealed that the jubilee vehicle was manufactured at the Cuautitlan Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico. Interestingly, the EV is produced in China as well, but on a significantly smaller scale.

Meanwhile, the car brand has also said that as part of its electrification efforts, Ford intends to increase the global production of the EV to 270,000 units annually, which is around four times higher than its 2022 level. The worldwide all-electric vehicle production of Ford is expected to reach the 600,000 units milestone annually by the end of 2023 and two million units by 2026. Speaking about the production milestone achievement, Farley said that the auto company would soon see an increase in Mach-E manufacturing in Mexico, beyond 10,000 units per month from 8,500 units in October 2022. He also said that the plant had been significantly upgraded for production ramp-up.

The Mustang Mach-E comes based on the iconic pony car of the brand. However, despite the influence of the Ford Mustang, the Mach-E gets a fully electric powertrain and a completely different design. Immediately after its launch, the car received a pretty good response, and since then, it has played a key role in the automaker's global EV strategy. Ford has revealed that almost all the Ford Mustang Mach-E sales come from customers who have been replacing their internal combustion engine vehicles with electric ones.

