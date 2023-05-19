HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Will Hurt The Market: Ev Makers' Body Reacts To Centre's Plan On Subsidy Cut

Will hurt the market: EV makers' body reacts to Centre's plan on subsidy cut

The Centre's plan to reduce subsidy on electric vehicles under the FAME II scheme may not augur well for the growing EV market in India. The Society Of Manufacturers Of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), which is the body for EV manufacturers in the country, thinks the move will have a negative impact on buyer's sentiments and slow down EV adoption across India. The EV makers' body reacted days after all stakeholders met to discuss the future of FAME II incentive scheme.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 May 2023, 09:11 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
EV makers' body thinks reduction in subsidy for electric vehicle owners under the FAME II scheme will hurt the market.
EV makers' body thinks reduction in subsidy for electric vehicle owners under the FAME II scheme will hurt the market.

The Ministry for Heavy Industries plans to cap ex-showroom price of electric two-wheelers from 40 per cent to 15 per cent. 24 stakeholders met earlier this week to find ways to ensure the FAME II scheme continues till it expires in March next year. According to government officials, “It was decided that we will transfer the unutilised subsidies to the tune of 1,500 crore from 3 Wheelers and 4 Wheelers to 2 Wheelers but it was found that at the current rate of disbursal (40 pc cap on ex-factory price), the scheme will end in two months."

Sohinder Gill, Director General at SMEV, said the move will curtail phenomenal growth witnessed by the electric two-wheeler segment. According to him, the EV market is still quite price sensitive. He added, the move will also increase price gap between ICE two-wheelers and EVs "We feel this sharp reduction in the subsidy is going to hurt the market and the adoption of E2Ws (electric two-wheelers) may go down substantially," Gill said.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mean Metal Motors Azani (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mean Metal Motors Azani
₹88 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹8.3 - 11.72 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Gill also added that the move could lead to a drop in sales. "A gradual transition with sustained subsidies would have been ideal to ensure market growth and reach the international benchmark of 20 per cent EV market share. However, the sudden massive reduction of subsidy will likely lead to a major decline in sales, impacting the entire industry for a considerable period of time," he said.

Despite plans to reduce subsidy, the Centre plans to increase outlay for electric two-wheelers. However, most of it will be used to bolster the EV infrastructure around the country.

First Published Date: 19 May 2023, 09:11 AM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle Electric car EVs FAME II SMEV
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
31% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 599 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city