Employees of Tata Power in Delhi-NCR to be offered incentives to switch to EVs

Tata Power has launched a special program for its employees in the Delhi-NCR region through which it is looking at encouraging them to switch to electric vehicles (EVs).

In a press statement, Tata Power claims that it is looking to do its bit in fighting against the toxic air quality in the national capital region by assisting its employees here to switch to personal mobility options that are powered by battery. Battery-powered vehicles have zero emissions and are touted the world over as the most viable way to bring down vehicular emissions.

Tata Power has around 4,000 employees in the Delhi-NCR region. Under its special program, it is offering free charging facility at select office locations. This includes reimbursement of charging costs beyond company premises. Tata Power has also tied up with Tata Motors to offer Tata electric cars at special prices to its employees. Employees of Tata Power can look forward to priority delivery post booking and long term and low EMI financing covering the entire cost of the vehicle. Tata Motors currently offers EV models such as the Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV.

Also watch: Tata Nexon EV Max Highway Drive Review

The press statement further highlights that because Delhi-NCR has one of the highest vehicular densities in the country, the move to switch to EVs becomes even more important. ““We are encouraging our employees to embrace e- mobility and champion the cause of sustainable lifestyle by reducing individual carbon footprint," says Himal Tewari, CHRO, Chief - CSR and Sustainability, Tata Power. “We hope this move will also contribute towards improving the AQI in Delhi NCR."

At present, Tata Power has around 250 e-Bus charging points and more than 500 public and semi-public charging points across Delhi-NCR.

First Published Date: