Elesco V1 and V2 electric scooters launched at 69,999, offers 100 km of range

Elesco, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has launched two new electric scooters in the Indian market. They are simply named V1 and V2. Both scooters start at ₹69,999 ex-showroom. The manufacturer says that the scooters are built to please both urban commuters and leisure riders. The price might be the same but there are some differences between the two electric scooters.

Both scooters are powered by a 2.3 kWh battery pack that takes 6-7 hours to fully charge and the rear wheel is driven a 72V electric hub motor. Braking duties are done by disc in the front and a drum at the rear. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic units in the front and coil springs at the rear. The V1 gets 10-inch wheels whereas the V2 gets a larger 12-inch front wheel. The loading capacity of both scooters is 200 kg. Elesco V2's electric motor can produce a peak power of 4 kW whereas the V1's motor can produce 2.5 kW.

Both scooters come with features such as Bluetooth connectivity, mobile application control, GPS and internet compatibility, keyless ignition and side stand sensor. The instrument cluster on both scooters is a LED-based unit. Both scooters get a warranty of 3 years. Having said that, the manufacturer has not revealed the kilometres for which the warranty is valid.

A look at Elesco V2 electric scooter.

Mr Manhar Sawhney, Director, Elesco says"We are thrilled to introduce Elesco to the market,Our electric scooters are not only designed to make commuting more efficient and cost-effective, but also to reduce our carbon footprint and create a more sustainable future."

Mr. Rounaq Juneja, Director, Elesco "We are committed to providing our customers with the highest-quality electric scooters on the market,"Our focus on sustainability, affordability, and safety sets us apart from other brands in the industry."

First Published Date: